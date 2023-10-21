ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Head-To-Head Comparison

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 41.94% 5.94% 1.45%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 3.05 -$229.93 million ($3.40) -4.49 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 4.42 $265.23 million $0.77 12.34

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 5 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.21%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Risk and Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

