M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.