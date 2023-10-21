Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA opened at $16.85 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HFWA

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.