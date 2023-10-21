Brighton Jones LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,713,000 after buying an additional 232,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,290,000 after buying an additional 152,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after buying an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after buying an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

