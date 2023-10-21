Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $147.32 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.68 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.