Brighton Jones LLC Sells 359 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $833,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,132,622.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.68. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

