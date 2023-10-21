Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

