Brighton Jones LLC Sells 99 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,260.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $792.46 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

