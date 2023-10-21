Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 644 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

