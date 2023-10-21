Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $660.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

LRCX opened at $600.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $648.61 and its 200-day moving average is $613.79. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $354.97 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 27.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $144,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $135,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.