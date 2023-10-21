Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

