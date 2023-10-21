Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBS
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.