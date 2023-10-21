Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY23 guidance to $2.16-2.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.16-$2.18 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 412,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 579,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

