SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:STEW opened at $12.54 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

