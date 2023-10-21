Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Investar had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million.

Investar Price Performance

Shares of ISTR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. Investar has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

