WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS.
WD-40 Stock Performance
NASDAQ WDFC opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of -0.13.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
