Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

