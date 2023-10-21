Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on November 13th

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 16.92%. Equities analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.
