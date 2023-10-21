Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 16.73%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $4.57 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
