Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Articles

