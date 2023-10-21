ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKTX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. ProtoKinetix has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

