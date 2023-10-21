LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.33 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

