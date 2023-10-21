Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 3% Higher

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.58. 508,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,888,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 48.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 311,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $4,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

