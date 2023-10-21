Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $7.90.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
