Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

