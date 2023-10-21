Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.14 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,940 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,846 shares valued at $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

