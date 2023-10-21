Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

