Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

