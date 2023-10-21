M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $521.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.70 and its 200 day moving average is $487.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.