M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $153.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

