24,239 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of MarketAxess as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,007,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

About MarketAxess



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

