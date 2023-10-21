M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,567,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

