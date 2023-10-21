Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 455,833 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.49 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.