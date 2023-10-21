12,221 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $429.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.09 and a 200 day moving average of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.