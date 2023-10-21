M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,076 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 234,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

