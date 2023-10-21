Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,865 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Coty worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,401,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,142,000 after buying an additional 263,083 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.