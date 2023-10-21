M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

American International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.