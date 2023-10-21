Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $116.98 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

