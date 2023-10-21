Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on November 3rd

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

