Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

