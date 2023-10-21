abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

AWP stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

