Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $8.40 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

