Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ACP opened at $6.20 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
