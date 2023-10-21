Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ACP opened at $6.20 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

