Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PAI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
