Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PAI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.