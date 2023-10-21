First National Trust Co Has $697,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $151.97 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

