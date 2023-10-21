Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.