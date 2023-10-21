First National Trust Co Has $604,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

