First National Trust Co Has $574,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

