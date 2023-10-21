First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

