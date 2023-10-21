First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

