Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

