First National Trust Co Purchases 90 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

